Chiefs’ offensive lineman welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(Reed Hoffmann | AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)
By Gabe Swartz and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(KCTV/Gray News) – Chiefs Kingdom welcomed two new members to the group early on Super Bowl Sunday.

Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth to twin girls in Chicago around 3:30 a.m., according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The post on Twitter said the lineman and his parents were able to FaceTime with Christina and her family live from the hotel lobby.

Allegretti has appeared as a reserve in every game this season for Kansas City.

The Chiefs rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

