Goo Goo Dolls: "The Big Night Out" tour

Vetter Stone Amphitheater on Sept. 18
The Goo Goo Dolls, joined by Fitz and the Tantrums, will be making a stop at Vetter Stone Amphitheater this Fall as part of its “Big Night Out Tour on Sept. 18.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A major concert announcement was made for fans of the Goo Goo Dolls.

The band will be making a stop at Vetter Stone Amphitheater this Fall as part of its “Big Night Out Tour.

The Goo Goo Dolls will be joined by Fitz and the Tantrums on Sept. 18 for the second leg of the tour.

Pre-sale tickets for the concert are available to buy from 10 a.m. to 10 pm. this Thursday, February 16th.

Tickets officially go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

