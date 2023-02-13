Heavy rain, snow possible Tuesday & Wednesday

A powerful storm system with lots of moisture will bring heavy rain and eventually some snow to our area Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday. Rain will develop Tuesday morning with a half inch or more of rain possible through Tuesday afternoon. Colder air will move in Tuesday night, causing rain to eventually change to snow. Snow is likely late Tuesday night and Wednesday with around an inch of accumulation possible. Snowfall amounts will be heavier to the north and west of the Mankato area. 3 to 6 inches is possible across far west-central Minnesota, where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect. Strong wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will accompany the snow, creating areas of blowing snow late Tuesday night through Wednesday. After the system passes, temperatures will drop below average for a day or two, but will rebound back into the upper 30s to low 40s by the weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs in the upper 30s. This evening will be clear with clouds gradually increasing after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s this evening and stay there through the night.

Tuesday will be cloudy and mild with rain likely. Mild temperatures will continue to hang around with highs reaching the upper 30s to low 40s again on Tuesday afternoon, so the majority of the precipitation with our upcoming system will come in the form of rain. Rain will develop during the morning and continue through the rest of the day with around a half inch possible. There could be a rumble of thunder or two, but severe weather is not a concern.

Rain will continue into Tuesday night, eventually changing to snow as temperatures drop late Tuesday night. Snowfall accumulation will depend on how early the rain changes to snow. As of now it looks as though around an inch of snow will be possible in the Mankato area with heavier amounts to the northwest. Again, snow amounts will depend on when the rain changes to snow. As of now, it looks like the changeover will happen after the majority of the precipitation falls as rain. However, if rain changes to snow sooner than expected, snowfall amounts will be higher. As the rain changes to snow, the wind is also expected to kick in, with gusts from 30 to 40 mph likely late Tuesday night through much of Wednesday. This will cause areas of blowing snow that could impact travel. Snow will end and the wind will decrease late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

We are also watching a second system that will move across the central US later this week. As of now, it appears that this system will stay well to our south and out of our business, but we will be watching it closely just in case it drifts north. Other than that, the rest of the week will be relatively low key. After a couple of cooler days Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will climb back above average for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temps back in the upper 30s to low 40s.

