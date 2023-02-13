Your Photos
Natural disaster area loans available due to drought


Multiple counties in Southwest Minnesota have been as primary natural disaster areas due to drought conditions.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple counties in Southwest Minnesota have been as primary natural disaster areas due to drought conditions.

Blue Earth and Watonwan counties are the two primary designations in our area.

The designation allows for producers to access emergency loans from the USDA as an effort to recoup losses from drought conditions.

Several surrounding counties in Southwest Minnesota are considered contiguous designations, also eligible for the emergency loans.

If you believe you are eligible for these emergency funds, contact your local FSA office.

