New Ulm High School student elected FCCLA National Officer

New Ulm High School student, Nathaniel Janssen, has become a National Officer for the FCCLA.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A New Ulm High School senior was recognized for an Outstanding Achievement.

Nathaniel Janssen has become a National Officer for the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

This is a first for New Ulm, as only 10 out of 200,000 FCCLA members nationwide are elected to this position.

Nathaniel said that he grew during his time in the chapter.

“I’ve gone from a little sixth-grader who was afraid to speak in front of others and even speak in the group setting to somebody who speaks in front of thousands and tries to inspire others to take that journey as well,” explained Nathaniel. “And then also work in teams not just as myself giving my input but as a team member helping everybody grow.

New Ulm’s chapter has been around for 40 years and will be celebrating National FCCLA Week through Friday.

