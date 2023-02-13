Roadwork begins on Hwy. 169 in St. Peter ahead of summer construction

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews have begun work on Highway 169 in St. Peter.

In preparation for summer construction, north and southbound lanes will alternate one-lane restrictions.

Monday, the southbound lane was restricted to one-lane. MnDOT plans to add a second turn lane and a J-turn lane between the Highway 22 and 99 intersections.

Lane restrictions will be in place from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. daily until preparations are complete.

