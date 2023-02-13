Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Rochester man arrested for Sibley County burglary, vehicle theft

(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)(Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RURAL HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - A Rochester man has been arrested following a burglary and vehicle left in rural Henderson.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 7:00 Monday morning 5 miles west of Henderson.

Authorities say a man had broken into a locked garage while the resident was home. The vehicle was later found at Mystic Lake Casino and a 44 year old man from Rochester was taken into custody.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says he is expected to be charged with 1st degree burglary and motor vehicle theft.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies

Latest News

Work began Monday along Highway 169 in St. Peter ahead of a reconstruction project slated for...
Roadwork begins on Hwy. 169 in St. Peter ahead of summer construction
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Windom Police Department are attempting...
Authorities searching for murder suspect who didn’t show up for trial in Windom
The Goo Goo Dolls, joined by Fitz and the Tantrums, will be making a stop at Vetter Stone...
Goo Goo Dolls: “The Big Night Out” tour
Multiple counties in Southwest Minnesota have been as primary natural disaster areas due to...
Natural disaster area loans available due to drought