Rochester man arrested for Sibley County burglary, vehicle theft

RURAL HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - A Rochester man has been arrested following a burglary and vehicle left in rural Henderson.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 7:00 Monday morning 5 miles west of Henderson.

Authorities say a man had broken into a locked garage while the resident was home. The vehicle was later found at Mystic Lake Casino and a 44 year old man from Rochester was taken into custody.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says he is expected to be charged with 1st degree burglary and motor vehicle theft.

