Weather change to bring cooler temps, precipitation chances

Today will continue on the quiet side despite a breeze working into the area before a change in the weather pattern brings cooler temperatures with rain showers and light snow possible this week.

Today will start off with quiet conditions and clear skies across the area. Sunshine will continue throughout the day today with temperatures hovering in the upper-30s with winds increasing up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible at times. Things will slowly start changing through the overnight hours as clouds increase along with winds. Winds will reach up to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph throughout the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off with some very light rain moving into the area from the west, southwest. Rain will start off very spotty and light, more like sprinkles from the southwest to the northeast across southern Minnesota. Temperatures will be rather mild despite the cloudy skies and rain showers with highs hovering around the 40-degree mark. The light, spotty showers will become widespread by the mid to late morning hours and continue throughout the day. Winds will be strong up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph mixed in. Rain will continue into the late night hours with up to a half an inch expected for a majority of the area. As temperatures gradually drop into the mid-20s overnight, rain showers will slowly transition into light snow showers by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be on the blustery side with dropping temperatures throughout the day. This means we will have our high in the morning hours, hovering in the mid-20s. From there, temperatures will steadily drop into the teens by the afternoon hours. Light snow will continue throughout the morning before gradually clearing out around noon. Winds will be rather strong up to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. As snow clears out through the late morning/early afternoon hours, cloudy skies and windy conditions will continue throughout the day. Wednesday night will become bitter as temperatures dip into the single digits by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain on the cloudy and windy side throughout the day. Temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs hovering in the mid-teens with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the single digits by Friday morning.

Friday we will see sunshine return to the area with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be rather seasonal with highs in the upper-20s throughout the day with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Friday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low-20s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will be more mild temperature wise with a mix of sunshine and partly cloudy skies. Winds will remain breezy through Saturday with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will hover in the upper-30s on Saturday and the mid-30s by Sunday. Winds will be lighter on Sunday, ranging between 5 and 15 mph. Skies will gradually become mostly cloudy throughout the evening hours on Sunday as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Monday.

Next week is looking to continue with breezy conditions with temperatures starting off mild on Monday before becoming cooler by the middle of the week.

Monday will be on the cloudy side with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s throughout the afternoon hours before dipping into the upper-teens by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will remain on the cloudy side with winds increasing up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s throughout the afternoon hours before dipping into the mid-teens by Wednesday morning. Wednesday will remain on the cloudy side with a breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-20s throughout the afternoon hours. Skies will remain cloudy overnight with a chance for some overnight snow possible as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Thursday morning.

