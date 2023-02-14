Alpine Ski team prepares for state competition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Alpine Ski team has a few ski’ers heading to state competition. Breck Carlson, Leo Demars and others are among the athletes going. Crystal Valley Co-Op’s Cale Hanson will also make an appearance, and head coach Jon Andersen is glad to see the hard work paying off for his athletes.

“You know everybody’s goal at the beginning of the year is to qualify for the state tournament,” Andersen said. “It’s really great to see all of that hard work and all of the sacrifice you give come to fruition and see these kids succeed. It’s a lot of fun.”

For the athletes, especially the seniors, it’s the cherry on top of something that’s been in the works for a long time.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” said Mankato West senior Brynn Bohlke. “I’ve been to state two times as an individual athlete. The first two times were kind of just fun, but now as it’s my last year, last time, it’s sweet that you get to go but it’s a little bit sad at the same time. It’s your last everything. It’s your last race you’ll get to race in. So it’s just one of those moments where you’re thankful for everything you got to do. You’re also just looking back on those memories and realizing how sad it’s going to be.”

“I think it’s a pretty big deal cause there’s a lot of people that you have to beat out to get there,” senior Breck Carlson said. “It’s not like other sports where it’s different classes. It’s really just the people, like everyone in the section is 100 people each section. When you go to state, it’s everyone in the state when you make it there.

As the state competition approaches, this will be the last time these seniors compete.

“It takes a lot of dedication, it takes a lot of hard work and a lot of hours,” says Bohlke. “I’m out here four days of week for four hours everyday practicing. Outside of that, I’m working on my mental state. It takes a lot of your mental capacity. You got to go into it with a good mindset. If you don’t go into it with a good mindset, you aren’t going to get the results you want. So on top of the physicality part of it, it’s a lot of mental stuff that goes into it as well. So it’s just putting in the effort and really getting the results out of it.”

“It’s really just like bonding with my other teammates that are going,” Carlson said when asked about what’s exciting about going to state competition for the last time. “I like to hang out with them. It’s fun going to stay in a hotel and hang out with them a few days before the race.”

“They worked really hard,” Andersen said. “This is the icing on the cake. What you just want to see, especially from the two seniors, is to put up some great runs they can be proud of. They’re lasting impression of their whole high school career is what they’re going to do at the state tournament. It’s always fun and something we can talk about for generations to come.”

The Alpine Ski state competition will be held at the Giant’s Ridge Ski Resort.

