Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Free tax help begins again

The Volunteer Tax Assistance Program again provides free tax preparation for seniors and low-to-moderate income taxpayers.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Volunteer Tax Assistance Program again provides free tax preparation for seniors and low-to-moderate income taxpayers.

The volunteers at VITA have the experience do to the standard tax return for taxpayers, and normally takes 40 minutes to complete.

The volunteer group operates directly under the IRS; they have to undergo training and exams in order to be certified.

“So we’re all very happy to do this and many people did it specifically because the wanted to be doing volunteer work that would help people,” said VITA Site Coordinator, Virginia ‘Ginger’ Klenk.

Tax preparation services will be available Thursdays and Fridays, between 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., until Apr. 14.

To make an appointment, call 507-386-5570.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies

Latest News

Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, DC, on...
Minnesota congresswoman assaulted at Washington apartment
FILE - Sen. Nick Frentz of North Mankato, Rep. Jeff Brand of St. Peter and Rep. Luke Frederick...
DFL lawmakers to host town hall
Sen. Nick Frentz of North Mankato, Rep. Jeff Brand of St. Peter and Rep. Luke Frederick of...
DFL lawmakers to host town hall
Vice President Kamala Harris is in Minnesota today promoting electric vehicles.
V.P. Kamala Harris to tour bus manufacturer