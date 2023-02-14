Free tax help begins again

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Volunteer Tax Assistance Program again provides free tax preparation for seniors and low-to-moderate income taxpayers.

The volunteers at VITA have the experience do to the standard tax return for taxpayers, and normally takes 40 minutes to complete.

The volunteer group operates directly under the IRS; they have to undergo training and exams in order to be certified.

“So we’re all very happy to do this and many people did it specifically because the wanted to be doing volunteer work that would help people,” said VITA Site Coordinator, Virginia ‘Ginger’ Klenk.

Tax preparation services will be available Thursdays and Fridays, between 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., until Apr. 14.

To make an appointment, call 507-386-5570.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.