Free Tax Returns to Mankato

“We’re all very happy to do this and many people did it specifically because they wanted to be doing volunteer work that would help people.”
By Nick Beck
Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

The volunteer tax assistance program again provides free tax preparation for seniors and low-to-modern income taxpayers. Directly under the IRS, the volunteer group must undergo training and exams in order to be certified.

Ginger Klen, the VITA site coordinator said “We’re all very happy to do this and many people did it specifically because they wanted to be doing volunteer work that would help people.”

The volunteers at VITA have the experience do to the standard tax return for taxpayers, and normally takes forty minutes to complete.

Tax preparation services will be available Thursdays and Fridays between 8:30am to 4:00pm until April 14th, to make an appointment call 507-386-5570.

