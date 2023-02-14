Heavy rain this evening followed by blowing snow late tonight

Rain will continue to fall across the region through much of tonight, with an inch or more possible across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Rain will gradually change to snow from west to east as temperatures drop late tonight. Snowfall amounts will be around an inch or less in the Mankato area, with 1 to 2 inches possible further west in the Marshall and Redwood Falls areas. While the snow will not be particularly heavy, strong 40 to 50 mph wind gusts will create areas of blowing snow with the potential for periodic whiteout conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for locations along and north of MN Highway 60 from late tonight through 9am Wednesday. Snow will end by around daybreak Wednesday and the wind will begin to decrease by late Wednesday morning. In addition to the wind and snow, the sudden drop in temperature will cause a “flash freeze” as roads and sidewalks quickly transition from wet to ice covered and very slippery. This could create significant travel issues for the Wednesday morning commute.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy and breezy with rain likely. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid to upper 30s. Rain will continue tonight, gradually changing to snow from west to east after midnight. Snowfall amounts will range from around an inch or less in the Mankato area to 2 to 4 inches across far west-central Minnesota. As the rain changes to snow, strong northwesterly wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will kick in, creating areas of blowing snow and periodic whiteout conditions. Snow will end by around or shortly after daybreak and the wind will begin to decrease by late Wednesday morning. The rest of Wednesday will be cloudy and cold with temps falling into the mid teens by late afternoon.

Thursday will be another cold day, but temperatures will gradually bounce back by the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Our long-range models suggest that next week will be a bit cooler with more on and off chances for snow.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.