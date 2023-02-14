Heavy rain today, blustery with snow tonight, tomorrow morning

Today will be rather gloomy with wide spread showers, heavy at times before transitioning into snow tonight as winds increasing leading to blustery conditions by tomorrow.

Today will be on the cloudy side with light showers moving into the area from the south, southwest through the morning hours. Despite the cloudy skies and rain showers, temperatures will be mild through the afternoon, hovering around the 40 degree mark. Showers will intensify, becoming heavier through the early afternoon hours and remaining rather heavy throughout the afternoon. Winds will be breezy up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. As rain continues into the overnight hours, temperatures are projected to drop into the mid-20s. This means the rain will gradually transition into a rain/snow mix and eventually snow throughout the overnight hours into Wednesday morning. As the transition from rain to snow takes place, winds will also drastically increase up to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in some areas possible.

Due to all the recent melting, the concern for flooding is rather low; however, some areas are expected to have standing water at times. The reason we are not concerned about flooding possibilities is because the recent melting has helped clear area drains from ice and debris. This means that most of the water should be able to make its way into the drain systems around the area and/or into areas of near by bodies of water (such as rivers, lakes, ponds, etc.).

Snow totals by Wednesday morning will range from 1 to 3 inches with the highest totals over areas west and north of Mankato. Due to the 1-3 inches of snow mixed with very strong winds, areas that are expected to see closer to 3 inches (west and northwest of Mankato) will be under a winter weather advisory starting at 9 pm tonight, and remaining in effect until 10 am Wednesday morning. The winter weather advisory will be in effect not just for the snow totals, but for blowing snow and reduced visibility due to the very strong winds expected to move in tonight.

Wednesday will start off with some lingering snow through the early to mid-morning hours with temperatures hovering in the mid-20s. The good news is, snow will clear out by the mid to late morning hours leaving behind cloudy skies for the rest of the day. The bad news is, we will have a steady drop in temperatures throughout the day with blustery conditions sticking around. This means we will hit our high for the day in the early morning hours with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper-teens by the afternoon hours with winds up to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph at times. Despite the light amount of snow expected, blowing snow and areas of reduced visibility are likely due to the strong winds and cold temperatures. We will also deal with a wind chill in the single digits and below zero at times due to the strong winds in the area. Skies will remain cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the single digits by Thursday morning. Wind chills will likely be below zero overnight.

Thursday will be another breezy day with chilly temperatures in the mix. Skies will remain on the cloudy side throughout the day with temperatures hovering in the upper-teens as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. We will see gradual clearing through the late night and overnight hours as winds remain breezy and temperatures dip below zero by Friday morning.

Friday will be on the more seasonal side throughout the day despite the bitter start in the morning. Temperatures will slowly rise into the upper-20s with mostly sunny skies and a breeze sticking around the area. Winds will reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Due to the projected winds, wind chill values will likely range in the single digits with some areas possibly dipping below zero. Friday night will remain clear and chilly with temperatures dipping into the low-20s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will gradually become cloudy by Saturday afternoon and then remain on the cloudy side throughout Sunday. Temperatures will be more mild ranging in the mid-30s on Saturday and the upper-30s on Sunday. Winds will also remain breezy throughout the weekend ranging between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times on both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week may start off on the chilly side with snow showers on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s on Monday before dropping into the upper-teens overnight into Tuesday morning. Snow will move in through the late-morning/early-afternoon hours on Monday and continue into Tuesday morning before clearing out, leaving behind cloudy skies for the rest of the week. Temperatures on Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the mid-20s.

Wednesday through Thursday of next week will continue with cooler temperatures and breezy conditions with cloudy skies sticking around.

