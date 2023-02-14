Mankato releases State of the City Report

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato’s latest “State of the City” has reported highlights the city’s achievements in the last year.

One example of that is the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Mankato Powwow.

The report also touted the development of the Mankato Land Acknowledgement as well as the expansion of public transit with the addition of two new summer bus routes.

The city also added body worn cameras for its police officers, a new unmanned aerial drone and an online permitting system.

Ground was broken on two affordable housing units: Sinclair Flats and Lewis Lofts.

Other big projects worth mentioning: the completion of Alexander Park and the reconstruction and resurfacing of multiple streets in the city.

