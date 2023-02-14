North Mankato couple shares love with the world

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

For about five years, the 8,500 people who drive by every day know the Murphys of North Mankato are nice.

Marsha Murphy said, “The doorbell rings. It’s a young man, about 16 years old. He got out of his car, rang the doorbell and he said ‘I just want to tell you congratulations on your happy marriage.’ That’s really cool.”

It was all Bob’s idea when he missed his wife when she was on a mission trip to Guatemala.

Their son worked at a local sign shop at the time and gave the green light for a display that would welcome her home.

Bob said, “So I went through our wedding book and picked out pictures I thought she would like, not that I wanted my face up there.”

“I said you know we’re just going to leave it up until we move some day, and I said if you ever come home and the sign is down, it means the marriage is over. One day, part of the sign fell down and he says to me, “‘Is there something you need to tell me?’ And I said ‘yeah, put it back up,”’ Marsha said.

Bob said, “The sign was only supposed to be up for a day or two, just hasn’t moved.”

“There’s two people that love each other. And we’re happy. It’s been a process, but yes, we are,” Marsha said. “Both our boys have dealt with addictions over the years. So we’ve had a lot of ups and downs in our marriage, but I believe everything has made us stronger.”

Their biggest challenge came on their 50th anniversary cruise. On October 20, 2022, their son, Jason, was murdered. The suspect is a man who lived at the sober house where Jason was working as a handyman.

“The blessing was we didn’t have to find out until after we returned because we were in Canada. And we had also spoken to our son two hours before he was killed and when you think of our last day together with him, it was an absolute gift. That picture on the wall was the last day. And he never smiled and that was like the coolest picture he’d ever taken, " Marsha recalls.

His presence is strong through the things he wore to things he made. He leaves behind a 15-year-old daughter. And, for the Murphys, messages arrive in the form of words on Bob’s phone when typing ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ displayed nothing close to that: “It said ‘love you, dad.’ And I looked at Marsha.”

For Marsha, she says she gets her messages from Heaven through a commitment to journaling.

“Every single day, I’m going to write a happy memory of my son and I’m on day 37,” Marsha said. “It’s been really healing to do that and that way you’re not focusing on what you can’t have.”

In the early morning hours, in a part of her house with beautiful sunlight that the birds also love, she’s kept a journal for years. Now, it’s a routine that’s more important than ever.

“It’s been really healing to do that and that way you’re not focusing on what you can’t have,” Marsha said. “Anybody who knows we’ve had a lot of struggles over the years with things and yet we’ve come out strong. I had someone say to me the other day ‘it’s amazing how resilient you guys are through this’ and some people wonder how can you see good in things and it’s like because there is still a lot of good, you know. We’re trying to get that message across to people you know being happy - life is too hard and not that we run around happy, happy, happy, you know [Bob interjects: “You do!”] I have my days, but I think people see us and they feel a connection to that.”

Through loss and good times, this is right where they want to be.

The court case continues against the suspect in Jason Murphy’s death, Joseph Sandoval II. The Murphys say it’s their hope people with documented dangerous mental illness don’t live in sober houses for the safety of residents there.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.