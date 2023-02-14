Steve Grove stepping down as DEED commissioner

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development commissioner Steve Grove is leaving his position to serve as CEO & Publisher of the Star Tribune.

Grove grew up in Northfield and holds a master’s in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School and a B.A. in philosophy, politics, and economics from Claremont McKenna College. Along with his wife Mary, Grove co-founded a nonprofit in 2014 called Silicon North Stars, which helps youth from underserved communities in Minnesota pursue careers in technology. In 2018, the Groves moved from Silicon Valley to Minneapolis with their twins.

Grove’s last day as commissioner will be March 2, 2023. Deputy Commissioner Kevin McKinnon will serve as temporary commissioner until a permanent successor is appointed by the Governor.

Those wishing to apply to be Minnesota’s next Commissioner of Employment and Economic Development can contact gov.appointments@state.mn.us to request an application. Application materials are due by 4:00 pm on March 7, 2023, and should be addressed to Governor Tim Walz. Applicants may contact gov.appointments@state.mn.us or (651) 201-3400 with questions about the application process or to request reasonable accommodations.

