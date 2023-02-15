Blustery today, warmer temps return by this coming weekend

Today will be rather blustery with strong winds and blowing snow continuing as temperatures drop before a more mild warm up returns by this coming weekend.

Today will be on the cloudy side with very strong winds and blowing snow continuing despite snow no longer falling around the area. Snow wrapped up through the early morning hours but strong winds have continued to lead to reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Road conditions are also bad with a no travel advisory for areas west and northwest of Mankato. Roads that are partially to completely snow covered and the areas in the no travel advisory are extremely slick with a layer of ice under the snow. The rain from yesterday froze overnight as temperatures dropped below 32. Temperatures will steadily drop throughout the day after we hit a high around 23 early this morning. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-teens throughout the afternoon hours as winds continue to reach up to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in portions of the area. Skies will remain on the cloudy side tonight as temperatures continue to drop into the single digits with wind chills hovering around -5 by Thursday morning.

Thursday will gradually become partly cloudy and eventually mostly sunny to mostly clear. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side with highs in the mid to upper-teens throughout the afternoon with a breeze sticking around the area. Winds will range between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. This will likely lead to wind chills in the single digits, and some areas may hover just below zero. Skies will become mostly clear by Thursday night as temperatures dip just below zero by Friday morning.

Friday will be on the more seasonal side with lots of sunshine returning to the area. Temperatures will rise into the upper-20s by the afternoon hours with winds increasing up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight before becoming partly cloudy by early Saturday morning as temperatures dip into the low-20s.

This coming weekend will be more mild with a mix of partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s on Saturday with light winds up to 10 mph. Saturday night will become mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with temperatures hovering in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours. Winds will range between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Monday morning.

Next week will be on the cooler side with temperatures in the mid to low 20s throughout the week with mostly cloudy skies in the mix. Monday we could see light scattered snow showers around the area before becoming more widespread by the late night hours as temperatures dip from the mid-20s into the mid-teens by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain on the cloudy side with some flurries possible as temperatures hover in the mid-20s. Winds will range between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will dip into the single digits by Wednesday morning with mostly cloudy skies sticking around.

Wednesday will continue with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-20s across the area. Winds will range between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Snow chances return late Wednesday night into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Thursday morning.

Thursday of next week will remain mostly cloudy and windy with scattered snow showers possible. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-20s across the area with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid-teens by Friday morning.

Friday of next week will be on the colder side with a breeze sticking around the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-teens with mostly cloudy skies and winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will dip to around 12 degrees by Saturday morning with cloudy skies sticking around.

