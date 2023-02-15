Bounce Town: a local family favorite getting ready to move

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bounce Town is such a fun addition to the Mankato community, and Kelsey and Lisa have experienced that fun firsthand. Sadly, the family favorite will be closing its doors at its current location on March 18. They are looking for another location. In the meantime, here’s a look when Lisa & Kelsey checked them out!

