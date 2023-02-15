From cold to mild: Warming by the weekend

The system responsible for our recent bout of rain, wind, and snow has moved out, but it has left behind a blast of cold air that will keep us shivering for the next couple of days. Fortunately, there’s relief in sight. Temperatures are expected to climb back above average, with highs in the upper 30s likely by the weekend. Enjoy the warmer weather while you can because our long-range forecast data is hinting that Ol’ Man Winter will make a return next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cold. There will be some occasional glimpses of sunshine, but temps will slowly fall into the mid teens by late afternoon. It will also be blustery, but the wind will gradually decrease to around 10 to 15 mph by late afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the single digits. The wind will be from the north at around 5 to 15 mph, which will be enough to drop the wind chill into the single digits below zero.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid to upper teens. Thursday night will be a cold one as temperatures drop into the single digits below zero by daybreak Friday. Don’t worry, temperatures will quickly rebound. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

It gets even better for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs climbing into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

It looks like we will transition to a more active and winter-like weather pattern next week. Our long-range data suggests that temperatures will drop considerably with multiple chances for light snow next week and the potential for a more significant, accumulating snow event by late next week. We’re still over a week away from much of this, so it is way too early to get specific. Stay tuned for updates. The Weather Team will be watching everything closely and will have updates as it all develops.

