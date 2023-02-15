Forever Chemical ‘PFAS’ bill continues in House

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

Minnesota lawmakers join 31 states currently deciding what to do about the hidden ubiquitous chemicals perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl better known as ‘PFAS’ or forever chemicals. The bill introduced tuesday at the State Legislature aims to protect consumers by having industries lists ingredients in its products on the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s website.

The bill aims to achieve the goal of outright banning distribution of pfas in non-essential products by January 1, 2025

Representative Jeff Brand said “We’re poised to have an opportunity to really do what’s been the best interests of people across the state by restricting PFAS in a whole host of different products.”

But not everyone agrees, Tony Kwilas, from the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce testified that some of the chemicals in this class are not hazardous.

‘They’re different properties and different characteristics among these chemicals and some of them never come in direct contact with humans.’

Brand said ‘We don’t even know the full scope of all the products in which are contained the chemical PFAS’

