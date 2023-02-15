Your Photos
Health professionals and activists promote heart health

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -With Valentine’s Day having come and gone, health professionals are still focused on a different kind of heart.

February is American Heart Month, and doctors want to remind people to keep an eye on their risk factors, and to check in with their doctor regularly to prevent heart disease and other ailments.

“It can lead to heart attacks or perhaps heart failure. So being proactive is very important in your health and your heart health, and it’s much easier to be proactive than it is to be reactive and needing to have stents placed or be placed on several medications because of such things like heart failure,” said Elizabeth Evers of Mankato Clinic’s cardiology wing.

The sentiment is one one that is shared across communities, as heart health is an issue that hits home for many.

Emily and Julia Schumacher are two Mankato natives who promote heart health and CPR training as members of Miss America’s Service Initiative, and said that they want to promote healthy habits out of a personal connection to the issue.

“Personally we have a heart health history within our family. And so really just making sure that we are taking care of our heart is like a huge thing for us. Living a healthy lifestyle, being active, eating healthy and really just making sure that we are living heart healthy,” said Emily Schumacher.

Health professionals said that the best way to make sure that everything is clean and healthy is to have regular talks with your doctor.

“Just attending your regular annual exams, especially as we get older. And having your cholesterol checked, having your blood pressured monitored. It’s very important,” said Evers.

