Mayo Clinic warns about above average rate of Norovirus cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mayo Clinic is warning about an above-average level of norovirus cases this season.

Norovirus is a viral infection in the intestines, often called Stomach Flu.

Mayo said that this year’s infection rate has already surpassed last year’s, and that people should take precautions by washing their hands frequently and staying home if they have symptoms of dehydration, vomiting or diarrhea.

The clinic said that symptoms usually only last for a day or two, but add that if you’re infected, you should try to stay hydrated as much as possible.

”This can be spread through food, so they shouldn’t be preparing food for other people in the household. They shouldn’t be sharing utensils with other people, they should make sure that they’re washing their hands really well. All of those things that we do to prevent infection in general,” said Dr. Jennifer Johnson of the Mayo Clinic.

MAyo said that Norovirus is a viral infection, so antibacterials won’t have any effect in fighting it.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.