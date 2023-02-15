Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota National Guard helps shoot down UFO over Lake Huron

The fighter wing shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron Sunday
The fighter wing shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron Sunday(Northern News Now)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Unidentified objects have been spotted and shot down across the United States in the past few weeks, most recently one flew over Minnesota.

Senator Amy Klobuchar confirmed today the object shot down on Sunday did fly over Minnesota before entering Wisconsin and then ultimately was shot down over Lake Huron.

Fighter pilots from 148th Minnesota National Guard based in Duluth were called to the scene, responded and shot down the object. Senator Klobuchar has not confirmed where this object came from or what exactly the object was- but said it was a danger to American air traffic.

“They were called in on the mission to be the fighter pilots to shoot down this object that was at a dangerous level of 20,000 feet and they accomplished their mission to shoot down the object over the lake. The first that we know of was definitely Chinese, the other three they are still investigating but I feel it is very important they get accurate information to share with the public,” Senator Klobuchar said.

While the three most recent unidentified objects haven’t been confirmed from China, Senator Klobuchar says people should be concerned for possible security threats.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Strong winds with areas of blowing snow, reduced visibility continue today before a warm up by...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 2-15-2023 - clipped version
Big changes and improvements continue to come to Springfield’s high school after two teachers...
Fine arts are alive and well in the Springfield high school
The city of Mankato has closed several streets downtown after a partial roof collapse at The...
Several downtown Mankato streets closed due to building safety concern
The Mankato West boys basketball team plays a home game against Albert Lea on Feb. 14, 2023.
West rallys late to win over Albert Lea