Minnesota National Guard helps shoot down UFO over Lake Huron

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Unidentified objects have been spotted and shot down across the United States in the past few weeks, most recently one flew over Minnesota.

Senator Amy Klobuchar confirmed today the object shot down on Sunday did fly over Minnesota before entering Wisconsin and then ultimately was shot down over Lake Huron.

Fighter pilots from 148th Minnesota National Guard based in Duluth were called to the scene, responded and shot down the object. Senator Klobuchar has not confirmed where this object came from or what exactly the object was- but said it was a danger to American air traffic.

“They were called in on the mission to be the fighter pilots to shoot down this object that was at a dangerous level of 20,000 feet and they accomplished their mission to shoot down the object over the lake. The first that we know of was definitely Chinese, the other three they are still investigating but I feel it is very important they get accurate information to share with the public,” Senator Klobuchar said.

While the three most recent unidentified objects haven’t been confirmed from China, Senator Klobuchar says people should be concerned for possible security threats.

