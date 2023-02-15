MN Supreme Court upholds voting rights law

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has decided to uphold a law that bars convicted felons from voting while on parole or probation.

A group of people with felony convictions on their records initially brought the case forward in 2019.

The plaintiffs sought to restore voting rights following release from incarceration.

Currently, those rights are only restored once probation requirements are satisfied.

Justice Paul Thissen wrote in his opinion that the current law, which only restores voting rights based on government intervention or acts of legislation, doesn’t violate Minnesota’s constitution.

DFL lawmakers have introduced a bill which if passed, would restore voting rights for felons while on parole or probation.

