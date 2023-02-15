Your Photos
PolyMet, Teck officially partner to form NewRange Copper Nickel

By Northern News Now staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOYT LAKES, MN -- PolyMet has struck a new partnership with another large mining company as they both explore copper nickel mining opportunities in northern Minnesota.

With news Wednesday morning that the two companies closed on the deal, PolyMet and Teck American, Inc. will become equal owners in PolyMet Mining, Inc..

The new joint venture will be renamed “NewRange Copper Nickel LLC.”

The two will operate the mineral assets with a separate staff overseen by leadership from both PolyMet and Trek.

“Successful closing of the joint venture moves NewRange Copper Nickel to the forefront of responsible development of American-sourced critical minerals for the manufacture of clean energy and clean transportation technologies such as battery storage, wind and solar generation and electric vehicles,” said Jon Cherry, PolyMet chairman, president and CEO.

Glencore will retain its majority equity interest in PolyMet.

PolyMet has been in the permitting process for its proposed NorthMet copper nickel mine near Hoyt Lakes for years now. Some permits are still pending.

Teck’s proposed Mesaba project is going through baseline environmental studies, resource definition and mineral processing studies. Company spokespeople say further studies and community and tribal consultation are still needed.

“NewRange Copper Nickel has potential to be a modern, multi-generational operation that will support North America’s acceleration to a carbon-neutral future, build a better quality of life for people, and diversify and create significant economic benefits for northern Minnesota and beyond,” said Tannice McCoy the appointed general manager of NewRange Copper Nickel.

