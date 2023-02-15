Your Photos
Riverblenders make the rounds on Valentine’s Day

As part of the Valentine tradition, the Mankato RiverBlenders Barbershop Chorus made its way around the greater Mankato area.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As part of the Valentine tradition, the Mankato RiverBlenders Barbershop Chorus made its way around the greater Mankato area.

2 quartets, Magic and Vintage, arrived unannounced at more than 50 different places.

Yet Mankato members were not the only ones part of this tradition .

Nationwide, The Barbershop Harmony society has 22,000 members.

The Mankato RiverBlenders Barbershop will celebrate their 50th year of music in 2024.

But for right now, community members are celebrating with them on Valentines day.

