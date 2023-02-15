Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Senator Tina Smith appointed to Senate Agriculture Subcommittee chair

Minnesota senator Tina Smith sits between the United States and Minnesota flags
Minnesota senator Tina Smith sits between the United States and Minnesota flags(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Senator Tina Smith has been named as the new chair of the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee.

The committee oversees commodities, crop insurance and trade for farmers across the country.

Senator Smith said that she hopes to represent the want of needs to Minnesota’s farmers, and that the biggest piece of business is passing a new Farm Bill, which will govern national agricultural and food programs for the next five years.

”Over the last year or so in preparation for writing the new farm bill, my staff and I have held literally dozens of round tables with people all over the state to get their feedback and input. So the first thing is, I’m grateful for all of that input as we go to work writing the new farm bill,” said Smith.

The new farm bill would replace the expiring plan that was signed into law in 2018.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies

Latest News

Health professionals and activists promote heart health
A physician check a patient's heart with a stethoscope
Health professionals and activists promote heart health
Landmark Center collapse
Revisiting Landmark Center after the partial roof collapse
Revisiting Landmark Center after the partial roof collapse