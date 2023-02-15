Several downtown Mankato streets closed due to building safety concern

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A building’s structural safety has a handful of downtown Mankato streets closed.

According to the city of Mankato, a portion of Second Street from Walnut to Mulberry streets and Main Street from Riverfront Drive to Broad Street have been temporarily closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

According to a release from the city, it’s due to “an unknown safety concern with a building’s structure in this area.”

The public is asked to avoid that part of the city center as Public Safety and others work to determine the issue.

It is unknown when the roads will reopen.

