Travel not advised in parts of southwestern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises no unnecessary travel on state highways in portions of southwestern Minnesota due to high winds and blowing snow causing reduced visibility.

This includes roads in the Marshall, Redwood Falls, Hutchinson and Slayton areas. For updated road condition information visit www.511mn.org.

No travel advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of intermittent whiteout conditions; and, some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments, such as salt or sand, are not effective.

Motorists are advised not to travel in these areas until conditions improve.

