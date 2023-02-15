Your Photos
Windom man convicted of murder; remains at large

Ralph Leslie Apmann remains at large after not showing up for his murder trial in Windom on Monday. Authorities believe he is in the Twin Cities area. A jury convicted him of the crime on Tuesday.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - A jury in Cottonwood County has convicted a Windom man of murder, even as he remains at large.

Ralph Leslie Apmann’s trial was set to start Monday, but officials say he never appeared in court.

He had posted bail after being charged in the August 2021, death of Juan Morales-Rivera in Windom.

On Tuesday, the jury found Apmann guilty of second-degree unintentional murder.

Apmann is believed to be armed and investigators believe he may be in the Twin Cities area.

He’s described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 230 pounds, with hazel eyes. He’s also bald with gray facial hair.

Anyone who may have seen Apmann or know his whereabouts is urged not to approach him, and instead call 911.

