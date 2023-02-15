Windom man convicted of murder; remains at large

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - A jury in Cottonwood County has convicted a Windom man of murder, even as he remains at large.

Ralph Leslie Apmann’s trial was set to start Monday, but officials say he never appeared in court.

He had posted bail after being charged in the August 2021, death of Juan Morales-Rivera in Windom.

On Tuesday, the jury found Apmann guilty of second-degree unintentional murder.

Apmann is believed to be armed and investigators believe he may be in the Twin Cities area.

He’s described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 230 pounds, with hazel eyes. He’s also bald with gray facial hair.

Anyone who may have seen Apmann or know his whereabouts is urged not to approach him, and instead call 911.

