Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

‘Wine Wednesday’ bring community together in fun way

Kelsey and Lisa aren’t the only two ladies in town bringing people together through the power of multimedia.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa aren’t the only two ladies in town bringing people together through the power of multimedia. Many Kato Living viewers have probably caught “Wine Wednesday,” a show produced by Exclusively Diamonds. Those very ladies, Brooke Melius and Maria Brown, came by the Kato Living studio to talk more about bringing the community together.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies

Latest News

Landmark Center collapse
Revisiting Landmark Center after the partial roof collapse
The family favorite will be closing its doors at its current location on March 18
Bounce Town: a local family favorite getting ready to move
The Miss America Sisters: advocating for women’s health
The Miss America Sisters: advocating for women’s health
There are always popular bestselling books nationwide, but which romance novels are flying off...
Romance Novels: What’s hot at the local library?