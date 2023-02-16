Your Photos
Mankato Clinic Foundation awards $25,000 grant to Educare Foundation

The Mankato Clinic Foundation has awarded $25,000 to the Educare Foundation to support...
The Mankato Clinic Foundation has awarded $25,000 to the Educare Foundation to support initiatives and programs in Mankato Area Public Schools for a total of $100,000 in grants since 2019. (FILE PHOTO)(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Clinic Foundation has awarded $25,000 to the Educare Foundation in Mankato Area Public Schools.

That brings a total of $100,000 in grants to Educare since 2019. The foundations says starting with the 2023 grants, funding will help support social, emotional and equitable learning tools and programs.

“Through this partnership, we have been able to make a difference for students and teachers in our classrooms and schools,” said Marcia Bahr, Mankato Clinic Foundation president in a statement. “By focusing on social, emotional and equitable learning tools and programs moving forward, our funding is tied more closely to our passion to foster the health and well-being of our community members.”

The Educare Foundation funds mini-grants to teachers for learning tools. In the 2021-22 school year, the Mankato Clinic Foundation funds helped purchase diverse student books, cardio drumming sticks, a sensory learning room, multi-ethnic play people sets and books on social emotional skills. Larger Educator Initiative grants included music labs at Mankato East and West high schools.

The Mankato Clinic Foundation began in 1965 with a mission to encourage and support the health and well-being of the community.

The Educare Foundation is a non-profit organization founded in 1995 and has provided more than $1.2 million in financial support to Mankato Area Public Schools. Visit www.educarefoundation.org to see a highlight of grants funded by Educare.

