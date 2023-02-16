Mankato residents react to a random act of kindness on Valentine’s day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week is random acts of kindness week.

On Valentine’s day, KEYC Meteorologist Shawn Cable went to Hilltop Floral to spread some joy and hand out bouquets of flowers to strangers.

Cable partnered with Verizon’s Steve Van Dinter to make people’s day and follow the campaign “a call for kindness.”

“And the idea was, can we make the world a better place by doing random acts of kindness and inspiring others to do the same? So we set out to do that,” Van Dinter explained. “When you do nice things for other people, they’re more than likely to do something nice for somebody else.”

They assembled their bouquets by their own hands, realizing it was a lot harder than it looks.

“I didn’t do too bad,” Van Dinter reacted, looking at his assembly.

“No, yours looks pretty good,” Cable complimented, but looks at his own bouquet, “This is all right. I’d be happy to get this today.”

With bouquets in hand, they found their recipients at the Hilltop Floral store:

“My mom definitely deserves some,” shopper Noah Schruyn said.

“We want to give you this extra bouquet to give it to your mom make her day a little bit more special,” Van Dinter said, handing him a bouquet.

“Well, that’s beautiful man,” Schruyn said. “I appreciate it.”

Another shopper, Marlyn Fox, grinned from ear to ear after receiving her free bouquet of flowers from Cable and Van Dinter.

And shopper Mike Matezke had already bought a bouquet for his fiancee, but when he received a second, free bouquet, he knew he had to give it to his mother.

“That’s fantastic,” Matezke said after taking his bouquet.

Van Dinter says that spreading kindness is something that anyone can do, and it will create a spreading movement.

“It makes a big difference for people,” Van Dinter said.

