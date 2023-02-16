Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato residents react to a random act of kindness on Valentine’s day

Many strangers welcomed the acts of kindness.
Meteorologist Shawn Cable spent Valentine's Day spreading the love by handing out bouquets of flowers to unsuspecting shoppers.
By Tony Peregrin and Shawn Cable
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week is random acts of kindness week.

On Valentine’s day, KEYC Meteorologist Shawn Cable went to Hilltop Floral to spread some joy and hand out bouquets of flowers to strangers.

Cable partnered with Verizon’s Steve Van Dinter to make people’s day and follow the campaign “a call for kindness.”

“And the idea was, can we make the world a better place by doing random acts of kindness and inspiring others to do the same? So we set out to do that,” Van Dinter explained. “When you do nice things for other people, they’re more than likely to do something nice for somebody else.”

They assembled their bouquets by their own hands, realizing it was a lot harder than it looks.

“I didn’t do too bad,” Van Dinter reacted, looking at his assembly.

“No, yours looks pretty good,” Cable complimented, but looks at his own bouquet, “This is all right. I’d be happy to get this today.”

With bouquets in hand, they found their recipients at the Hilltop Floral store:

“My mom definitely deserves some,” shopper Noah Schruyn said.

“We want to give you this extra bouquet to give it to your mom make her day a little bit more special,” Van Dinter said, handing him a bouquet.

“Well, that’s beautiful man,” Schruyn said. “I appreciate it.”

Another shopper, Marlyn Fox, grinned from ear to ear after receiving her free bouquet of flowers from Cable and Van Dinter.

And shopper Mike Matezke had already bought a bouquet for his fiancee, but when he received a second, free bouquet, he knew he had to give it to his mother.

“That’s fantastic,” Matezke said after taking his bouquet.

Van Dinter says that spreading kindness is something that anyone can do, and it will create a spreading movement.

“It makes a big difference for people,” Van Dinter said.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse

Latest News

Landmark Center collapse
Revisiting Landmark Center after the partial roof collapse
In a high school full of about 260 students, about half of those students are a part of the...
Fine arts are alive and well in the Springfield high school
The City of Mankato’s latest “State of the City” has reported highlights the city’s...
Mankato releases State of the City Report
Mankato releases State of the City Report
Mankato releases State of the City Report