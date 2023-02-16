Your Photos
Mankato streets reopen following roof collapse

Most of the streets surrounding Mankato’s Landmark Center building have already reopened after part of the building’s roof caved in Tuesday night.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Second Street between Walnut and Mulberry streets in Mankato reopened this morning.

A stretch of Main Street between Riverfront Drive and Second Street will remain temporarily closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while a building’s owner performs maintenance.

That road is expected to reopen late next week -- weather permitting.

