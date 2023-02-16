Your Photos
MN DNR issues ice warning for portions of state

The Minnesota DNR says multiple conservation officers have responded in recent days to incidents of ATVs and snowmobiles going through the ice.
By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) sending an ice warning after recent weather deteriorated ice conditions across parts of the state.

The department says multiple conservation officers have responded in recent days to incidents of ATVs and snowmobiles going through the ice.

The DNR asks anyone who is thinking of going out on the ice or who currently operating a fish house to check with your sheriff’s office on current ice conditions.

When there’s a combination of rain and wind, there is a risk the wind can push water into cracks or fishing holes, expanding them and creating unstable conditions.

