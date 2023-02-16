One more day of bitter temperatures ahead of weekend warm up

Cold temperatures will come to an end with a mild warm up by this weekend.

Today will be the coldest day of the week before the warm up moves into the area. Temperatures will start off in the single digits with wind chills below zero throughout the morning hours. Winds will remain breezy throughout the day today up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times as skies remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will hover in the upper-teens through the afternoon hours with wind chills hovering in the single digits due to the breeze. Tonight will gradually become mostly clear with the coldest night of the week in store as temperatures dip below zero with wind chill values overnight hovering between -10 and -15 into Friday morning.

Friday we will start to notice the warm up with more seasonal temperatures returning by the afternoon hours as mostly sunny skies stick around. Winds will increase up to 20 mph by the afternoon hours with gusts up to 30 mph at times as temperatures hover in the upper-20s. Mostly clear skies will stick around heading into the overnight hours before partly cloudy skies move in as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be on the mild side temperature wise with skies teetering between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy. Despite the cloudiness expected throughout the day, temperatures will rise into the mid-30s by the afternoon hours with a light breeze up to 15 mph mixed in. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain on the cloudy side despite mild temperatures sticking around the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s with a breeze returning to the area up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. With the cloudy skies, flurries are possible throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures will dip into the upper-teens with cloudy skies sticking around by Monday morning.

Next week we have another low pressure system projected to move through the area bringing a drop in temperatures, windy conditions at times, and several chances for snow from flurries to accumulating snow.

Starting with Monday, skies will remain mostly cloudy with on and off flurries possible throughout the day as temperatures rise into the low to mid-30s. Winds will reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times throughout the day. Monday night will remain cloudy with some light snow possible for portions of the area overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be one of the quieter days of the week snow wise, but wind will be stronger with relatively cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s by the afternoon hours with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip to around 10 by Wednesday morning.

The low pressure system is projected to move through the area on Wednesday bringing a drop in temperatures and snow showers while keeping winds relatively strong. Snow showers will gradually move in throughout the mid to late morning hours, becoming more steady by the afternoon hours as temperatures rise into the low-20s. Winds will range up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. This means areas of blowing snow and slightly reduced visibility will be likely. Snow showers will continue overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Thursday morning. Since this is still a week or so away, snow totals will be too hard to pin down as the track, timing, and how much snow will fluctuate between now and then.

Thursday will remain cloudy with snow showers continuing throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the low-20s by the afternoon hours with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Again, this could lead to areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. Snow showers will likely continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the single digits by Friday morning.

Friday will remain cloudy with some lingering morning snow showers possible before snow slowly fizzles out by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid-teens by the afternoon with a breeze sticking around. Winds will range up to 15 mph throughout the day. Friday night will become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the single digits by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a breeze sticking around the area. Temperatures will rise into the low-20s by the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip back into the single digits by Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.