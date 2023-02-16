Prep Athlete: Sodeman leading the charge for the Saints

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - Taylor Sodeman is the heart of the St. James Area girls basketball team and it shows. She leads the team in points, rebounds and yes, steals. Through the wins and losses this season, Sodeman makes the team better.

“She’s a great asset to our team,” said Saints head coach Steve Witcraft. “She does a lot of good things. She’s improved greatly. She was on the varsity in eighth grade and she was a little bit tentative. But this year, we’ve seen a bunch of great things from her. I guess my biggest thing is that she makes everyone around her better. She’s such a great passer. The surprising thing this year is that she leads our team in steals and I would of never guessed that. I think the biggest thing is that she makes everybody better.”

Sodeman understands there is no I in team and wants to lead in any way possible.

“I really want to make my teammates success before I succeed,” Sodeman said. “If I’m not having a great game, I’m going to look for other ways to make my teammates look good. Or find the ways to put them in a way to succeed that maybe builds their confidence for the futue. And if me not being the leading scorer for games, that’s fine with me. I don’t look to be the leading scorer all of the time, I want my teammates to be the best they can be so we can play team basketball.”

One way she leads is by creating an environment that is comfortable and teachable for her teammates.

“I want to provide that positive atmosphere because we have not always been a positive atmosphere here,” says Sodeman. “So to provide a positive atmosphere just feels like the whole game level changes for everybody and everybody plays so much better.”

The point guard eclipsed the 1,000 point milestone earlier this season and will take her shooting and playmaking abilities to Sioux City, Iowa at Briar Cliff University.

“I chose Briar Cliff because when I went to visit, it just felt like the right place to be,” Sodeman said. “I have friends going there so that kind of helps too but honestly it just felt like the right decision.”

While Sodeman and the Saints have aspirations of going deep in the postseason, the senior hopes to continue laying the foundation for St. James to be successful in the future.

“I hope that the younger girls on this team go out into the community and talk about how much fun they had on this team,” said Sodeman. “Hopefully that brings in more numbers because the numbers are not high right now. I really just want people to have fun playing this sport and I hope that they just look back at how much fun they had.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.