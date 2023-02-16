Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Prep Athlete: Sodeman leading the charge for the Saints

Taylor Sodeman earns Prep Athlete of the Week honors.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - Taylor Sodeman is the heart of the St. James Area girls basketball team and it shows. She leads the team in points, rebounds and yes, steals. Through the wins and losses this season, Sodeman makes the team better.

“She’s a great asset to our team,” said Saints head coach Steve Witcraft. “She does a lot of good things. She’s improved greatly. She was on the varsity in eighth grade and she was a little bit tentative. But this year, we’ve seen a bunch of great things from her. I guess my biggest thing is that she makes everyone around her better. She’s such a great passer. The surprising thing this year is that she leads our team in steals and I would of never guessed that. I think the biggest thing is that she makes everybody better.”

Sodeman understands there is no I in team and wants to lead in any way possible.

“I really want to make my teammates success before I succeed,” Sodeman said. “If I’m not having a great game, I’m going to look for other ways to make my teammates look good. Or find the ways to put them in a way to succeed that maybe builds their confidence for the futue. And if me not being the leading scorer for games, that’s fine with me. I don’t look to be the leading scorer all of the time, I want my teammates to be the best they can be so we can play team basketball.”

One way she leads is by creating an environment that is comfortable and teachable for her teammates.

“I want to provide that positive atmosphere because we have not always been a positive atmosphere here,” says Sodeman. “So to provide a positive atmosphere just feels like the whole game level changes for everybody and everybody plays so much better.”

The point guard eclipsed the 1,000 point milestone earlier this season and will take her shooting and playmaking abilities to Sioux City, Iowa at Briar Cliff University.

“I chose Briar Cliff because when I went to visit, it just felt like the right place to be,” Sodeman said. “I have friends going there so that kind of helps too but honestly it just felt like the right decision.”

While Sodeman and the Saints have aspirations of going deep in the postseason, the senior hopes to continue laying the foundation for St. James to be successful in the future.

“I hope that the younger girls on this team go out into the community and talk about how much fun they had on this team,” said Sodeman. “Hopefully that brings in more numbers because the numbers are not high right now. I really just want people to have fun playing this sport and I hope that they just look back at how much fun they had.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse

Latest News

Prep Athlete: Sodeman leading the charge for the Saints
The Mankato West boys basketball team plays a home game against Albert Lea on Feb. 14, 2023.
West rallys late to win over Albert Lea
The Mankato East boys basketball team plays against Rochester John Marshall at home on Feb. 14,...
East defeats Rochester John Marshall
The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights play a home basketball game against Mankato Loyola...
LCWM dominates Loyola