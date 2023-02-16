Quick Hits: No. 13 Mavericks take on Bemidji State in late-season CCHA clash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 13 Minnesota State men’s hockey program (19-10-1 overall, 14-7-1 CCHA) is on the road this weekend for a late-season conference series against Bemidji State. Puck drops are slated for 7:07 p.m. on Friday and 6:07 p.m. on Sunday.

The Mavericks sit at second in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association standings with 45 points, two points behind Michigan Tech in first place with 47 points. MSU owns a two-game edge over the Huskies with four games to play.

On this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, the head coach of the Maverick men’s hockey team Mike Hastings joins Mary Rominger to gain insight on the team’s mentality entering its final stretch of competition. The purple and gold are 9-1 in their last 10 games with the one loss coming to St. Thomas on Feb. 3rd.

