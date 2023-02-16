Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Revisiting Landmark Center after the partial roof collapse

“The Blue Earth County Historical Society hopes this is only a transition phase for the building, one of many it has faced before.”
Most of the streets surrounding Manlato's Landmark Center building have reopened after part of the building's roof caved in Tuesday night.
By Nick Beck
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At 4:16 Tuesday evening Law Enforcement sprung into action after a partial roof collapse at landmark center in downtown Mankato.

Roads and sidewalks were completely closed in the area, just in case the 100 year old building deteriorated further.

The Blue Earth County Historical Society hopes this is only a transition phase for the building, one of many it has faced before.

BECHS Director Jessica Potter said “For a hundred years this building has seen a lot of things come and go out of it, but it is one of our one of our buildings that’s that’s strong and it weighs down that corner and that’s a beautiful thing.”

The building’s strength lay in its floors, as it was specifically designed to house not only people, but vehicles as well.

Starting as a Dodge dealership by the Eckman brothers, the first floor was a showroom, the second floor was a repair shop, and the third floor was for painting.

The floors had to hold the weight of all those vehicle, with a car elevator transporting them between levels.

Before Tuesday’s collapse, big plans were in the works to bring the building back to life.

Plans for development include a new fourth floor, the region’s first micro-distillery, and 33 upscale apartments costing around 12 million dollars. But for now, that’s all on hold.

Daniel Schisel the associate director of Public Safety Resources said “We have engineers with the city we have building inspectors and then it’s really the contacting the owner of the building and working with them”

The Landmark Center is now in the hands of the developers and engineers determining the building’s integrity and ultimately its future.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies

Latest News

Health professionals and activists promote heart health
A physician check a patient's heart with a stethoscope
Health professionals and activists promote heart health
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Revisiting Landmark Center after the partial roof collapse