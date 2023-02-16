Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

SCC to host 13th Annual Ag Symposium

The annual event addresses the constant changing needs of the modern agricultural producer.
By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College will host its 13th Annual Ag Symposium today.

The Symposium will be held in the John A. Votca Conference Center on the college’s North Mankato Campus.

The annual event addresses the constant changing needs of the modern agricultural producer.

Returning this year will be a half-day session geared solely toward high school students.

Keynote speakers will include Grain Marketing Specialist Ed Usset and a South Dakota Rancher and “Survivor” contestant, Holly Hoffman.

The cost of attendance is $125.

All proceeds will go to support Ag scholarships, program advancements, and general Foundation needs for South Central College.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

Latest News

The Minnesota DNR says multiple conservation officers have responded in recent days to...
MN DNR issues ice warning for portions of state
MN DNR issues ice warning for portions of state
Cold temperatures will stick around today before a mild warm up moves into the area by this...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 2-16-2023 - clipped version
SCC to host 13th Annual Ag Symposium
SCC to host 13th Annual Ag Symposium