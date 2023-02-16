SCC to host 13th Annual Ag Symposium

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College will host its 13th Annual Ag Symposium today.

The Symposium will be held in the John A. Votca Conference Center on the college’s North Mankato Campus.

The annual event addresses the constant changing needs of the modern agricultural producer.

Returning this year will be a half-day session geared solely toward high school students.

Keynote speakers will include Grain Marketing Specialist Ed Usset and a South Dakota Rancher and “Survivor” contestant, Holly Hoffman.

The cost of attendance is $125.

All proceeds will go to support Ag scholarships, program advancements, and general Foundation needs for South Central College.

