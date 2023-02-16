A warmer weekend; cold and snow next week

Warmer temps are on the way! After another cold day today, temperatures will rebound quickly as we roll into the upcoming weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs climbing into the mid to upper 30s by Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy the warmer than average weather while it lasts, because our weather pattern is going to change in a big way. Next week will be colder with multiple snow chances including the potential for measurable snow by late next week.

The rest of today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper teens. The “rock bottom” of this latest cold snap will happen late tonight as temperatures drop into the single digits below zero. The wind won’t be terribly strong overnight, but it will be enough to push the wind chill factor into the teens below zero.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy. Despite a cold start, temperatures will climb into the upper 20s to low 30s by mid afternoon. Temperatures will remain above average throughout the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temps in the upper 30s.

Our overall weather pattern will change next week as cold, Arctic Air moves in from the north and tropical moisture arrives from the south. This means colder temperatures and multiple chances for snow. The first of which will be a clipper system that will bring light snow to much of our region late Monday into Tuesday. More light snow will be possible throughout the week, with the potential for a stronger, more significant system that could bring measurable snow by late next week. No need to panic yet. We’re still almost a week away from this and a lot can change between now and then. The Weather Team will be watching all of this closely and will have updates as things develop.

