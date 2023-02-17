Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

26-year-old mother shot by stranger after argument in grocery store parking lot

Alexandria Borys was killed in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
Alexandria Borys was killed in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.(Family member via WIS)
By Andrew Fancher and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMO, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A 26-year-old mother was shot and killed by a stranger outside a Kroger grocery store in South Carolina on Valentine’s Day.

Tyler Borys told WIS his wife, Alexandria Borys, was grocery shopping with her sister-in-law, niece and nephew.

As they were loading groceries into the car, he said an argument started in the parking lot between Alexandria Borys and a woman who was later identified as 23-year-old Christina Harrison.

“From what I have pieced together, they had either concluded the argument or Alex was walking away. It’s indicating she was shot with her back turned,” Tyler Borys said.

Harrison surrendered to the Irmo Police Department before Alexandria Borys was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:30 p.m.

Harrison has since been charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

“A beautiful woman, wonderful mother, compassionate wife, trusting friend, and so, so much more. Alexandria was truly taken too soon,” Tyler Borys wrote in a GoFundMe for his wife.

She died just under a week after her brother also died from an unrelated gunshot wound.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies

Latest News

The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Zelenskyy pushes need for speed to avoid more Ukraine deaths
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
White House defends response to toxic train derailment
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport has caused big problems for travelers. (WCBS)
Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport
This May 6, 2020 photo shows the Department of Labor's headquarters past a sign in Washington.
Labor: 100 minors illegally employed in dangerous jobs at meat-processing plants