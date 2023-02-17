DFL lawmakers to host town hall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A reminder that DFL lawmakers are holding town hall forum tomorrow in Mankato.

Sen. Nick Frentz of North Mankato, Rep. Jeff Brand of St. Peter and Rep. Luke Frederick of Mankato will meet with residents at the Intergovernmental Center’s Mankato Room.

The town hall will last one hour beginning at noon.

The legislators will be discussing the current session as well as local issues.

