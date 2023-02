MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tim Flynn from Kato Karate stops by the Kato Living studio to talk about an upcoming free class for kids that will offer first aid and CPR training. The class will be held on Saturday, March 11 from 1 to 2:30 PM at 201 N. Victory Drive, Suite 341 in Mankato.

