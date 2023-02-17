Mankato East secures back-to-back Section 2A championships

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The one-seeded Mankato East girls’ hockey team (20-6 overall) shut out Hutchinson 6-0 in the Section 2A Championship on Thursday to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

The Cougars saw goals from McKenzie Keller (2), Kailey Newton, Jessica Eykyn (2), and Emmy Schulz while Anna Rader stopped 9-of-9 shots.

Mankato East returns to the Class A state tournament for the third time in four years.

