Mankato middle and high schools to have Narcan available on site

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Middle and High Schools will now have Narcan available on site.

This comes after the district revised its student medication policy to allow trained school staff to have and administer naloxone, commonly known as narcan, to students or others who are believed to be experiencing an opioid overdose.

Middle and high schools now have Narcan on site in health offices and in automated external defibrillator (AED) stations.

The district collaborated with Steve Rummler from the HOPE Network for staff training.

Naloxone, commonly called Narcan, is an emergency medication given by nasal spray that can work instantly to reverse opioid overdose. District officials say it is essential to know that the effects of naloxone are temporary and when used to treat an overdose, individuals will still need emergency medical attention.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.