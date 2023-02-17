Mild weekend ahead of snow chances next week

Temperatures in the 30s return through the weekend before a cool down with several snow chances return to the area throughout next week.

Today will be on the more seasonal side with a day full of sunshine and a breeze in the area. Temperatures will rise into the upper-20s by this afternoon with winds increasing up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. Due to the expected increase in winds, wind chills (real feel temperatures) will hover in the mid to upper-teens. Sunshine will continue all day with mostly clear skies overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-teens as winds calm down.

Saturday will start off mostly sunny before becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon hours. Despite the slight increase in cloud coverage, temperatures will be mild, rising into the mid-30s with light winds mixed in. Saturday night will gradually become mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain mild despite mostly cloudy skies sticking around the area. Temperatures will once again rise into the mid-30s by the afternoon hours as a breeze returns to the area up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Sunday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Monday morning.

Next week will be a rather active weather week with winter weather returning with a potential winter storm moving through the area as a strong low pressure system tracks across Minnesota. The low pressure system will not only bring winter weather to the area but a drop in temperatures and an increase in winds.

Starting with Monday, skies will be mostly cloudy while temperatures will remain mild despite a chance for light snow or flurries in portions of the area. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Monday night will remain on the cloudy side with temperatures dipping into the mid-teens by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is when we will really start to see the snow chances move into the area with the pressure system making its way into the state. Skies will be on the cloudy side with temperatures hovering in the mid-20s by the afternoon hours. As of right now, snow is projected to move in through the late afternoon and early evening hours. Winds will be breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. This means that some blowing snow is possible around the area leading to some reduced visibility. Snow will continue overnight as temperatures dip into the teens by Wednesday morning. As of right now, it is still too far away to pinpoint snow totals for the area.

Wednesday will remain cloudy with snow showers continuing throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-20s through the afternoon hours as winds increase up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible. This means blowing snow and reduced visibility from the blowing snow are likely. Snow showers will continue through the overnight hours as temperatures dip to around 11 by Thursday morning. Again, it is too far out to pinpoint potential snow totals for Wednesday.

Thursday will remain on the cloudy side as snow showers continue throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the mid-teens by the afternoon hours with windy conditions sticking around. Winds will hover up to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times. This means more blowing snow and reduced visibility are likely. Snow showers are projected to wrap up through the late night hours, leaving behind cloudy skies for the overnight hours as temperatures dip below zero by Friday morning. It is still too far away to pinpoint potential snow totals for the area for Thursday.

Friday will teeter between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy with a chance for some pop up flurries as the pressure system continues to move east, northeast into the Great Lakes Region heading into the weekend. It will also be colder with temperatures hovering around 10 by the afternoon hours with winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph throughout the day. Friday night will continue to teeter between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the single digits by Saturday morning.

Next weekend is looking to be quieter weather wise but remain rather breezy with partly cloudy skies sticking around. Saturday will be slightly warmer with temperatures hovering in the upper-teens through the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible. Saturday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the single digits by Sunday morning. Sunday will continue with partly cloudy skies and a breeze in the area. Winds will hover up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Sunday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Monday morning.

