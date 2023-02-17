A mild weekend; cold and snow next week

The weekend is here and we are going to warm up just in time. High temperatures will climb into the mid 30s on both Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, we shouldn’t get too comfortable with this unseasonably warm weather, as we are anticipating big time changes in our overall weather pattern for next week. We are closely monitoring a system that could bring light snow on Monday, followed by a larger, more significant system that could potentially bring an extended period of accumulating snow from late Tuesday through Thursday and possibly even into Friday.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and a bit breezy with temperatures climbing into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Wind will be from the south at about 15 to 25 mph, slowly decreasing throughout the afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy and quite a bit warmer than last night. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper teens by daybreak.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, warmer and not as windy with highs in the mid 30s. A weak cold front will move across the region late Saturday night into Sunday, bringing areas of light snow to northern Minnesota. Just clouds and slightly cooler temperatures for our area. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Monday will be partly cloudy and even warmer, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 30s. Another cold front will slide through late Monday, bringing light snow and eventually colder temperatures. The best chance of snow with this system will be across central and northern Minnesota, with 2 to 3 inches possible along and north of I-94. Accumulation will be around or less than an inch in the Mankato area and along the Minnesota River, with lesser amounts further south.

We continue to track a much more significant system that will have the potential to bring a long-lasting, accumulating snow event to much of the upper Midwest next week. It’s still early and there is still a lot of uncertainty as to where this storm will track. However, as of now it looks as though much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa will get measurable snow. How much will depend on the eventual track of the system. There is a lot of moisture with this system and there could very well be places that get 6 or more inches of snow. Whether the heaviest snow falls in our area is still yet to be determined. The Weather Team will be watching this one very closely and will have updates as it develops.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.