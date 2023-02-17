Minnesota moves toward paid sick leave mandate for everyone

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Nearly all Minnesota workers would be entitled to paid sick leave under a plan moving through the Legislature.

It’s aimed at the roughly one-third whose employers don’t already offer time off when workers are ill.

Employees would be guaranteed one hour of “earned sick and safe time” for every 30 hours worked, up to 48 hours per year.

The proposal sets a floor.

Nothing would change for workers who already have better benefits.

The chief author, Democratic Rep. Liz Olson of Duluth, said Thursday that more than 900,000 Minnesota workers don’t currently get paid time off to care for themselves or loved ones.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.