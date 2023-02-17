Your Photos
Minnesota moves toward paid sick leave mandate for everyone

By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Nearly all Minnesota workers would be entitled to paid sick leave under a plan moving through the Legislature.

It’s aimed at the roughly one-third whose employers don’t already offer time off when workers are ill.

Employees would be guaranteed one hour of “earned sick and safe time” for every 30 hours worked, up to 48 hours per year.

The proposal sets a floor.

Nothing would change for workers who already have better benefits.

The chief author, Democratic Rep. Liz Olson of Duluth, said Thursday that more than 900,000 Minnesota workers don’t currently get paid time off to care for themselves or loved ones.

