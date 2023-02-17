MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MSU’s Dr. Michael T. Fagin Pan African Conference kicks off today.

The annual event is in its 47th year, and this year, the theme will focus on the trans-generational resistance, resilience, and unadulterated Black Joy.

The conference kicked off at 5 p.m. with a pre-conference reception and art gallery opening.

Tomorrow’s event will start at 8 a.m. and will include speakers, presentation, food, and more.

“You’re really going to come in [and] hear from these different speakers,” stated BalenciaSariah Crosby, Interim Director of African American Affairs.” [Be it] some students, some faculty and staff members as well as persons in the community and Beyond; who are going to come and share their insight on a piece of the themes of resistance and resilience; of course Black joy and how we sort of learn these patterns and ways of being from one generation to the next.

Registration is free for Minnesota State students and employees, and $50 For the public.

Organizers say the conference is for everyone wanting to be part of the conversation.

“This is an expression of love and a way in which we commemorate all of us and our shared experiences with one another and the focus, right?” asked Crosby. “So the centralized focal [point], if you will, is centering on Blackness essentially.”

The featured speakers Gabrielle Gir and Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggetts they will present at 8:45 and 1:30. for the full Schedule visit our website.

